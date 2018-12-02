Lebanese police clash with politician as stand-off spirals

BEIRUT: A stand-off between Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri and a pro-Syrian politician appeared to turn violent on Saturday, with reports of gunfire when police tried to issue the politician a summons for questioning over accusations of stirring strife.

The past few days have seen a sharp rise in tension in Lebanon, after video emerged of Druze politician Wiam Wahhab filmed at a gathering making obscene personal insults.

Although Wahhab did not name the target of his insults in the video, he was widely perceived as referring to Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his father Rafik, a statesman who was killed in 2005.

Hariri's allies filed a legal complaint, accusing Wahhab, an ally of the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah, of "stirring strife and risking civil peace" in the video.

Wahhab also denounced Hariri as incompetent in a separate TV interview earlier in the week, prompting some Hariri supporters to stage protests and block roads.

Local media reports said gunfire was heard when police arrived in the village of al-Jahiliya to deliver a summons to Wahhab for questioning over the legal complaint. There was no immediate comment from the security forces.

Wahhab was quoted by news organisation LBC International as saying one person was wounded in what he described as a clash.

Wahhab, speaking to LBC after Saturday's incident, said his remarks in the video were "general" and not directed at Hariri's family. He criticised the security forces for arriving in large numbers, adding: "What happened today means civil war".

Wahhab, who has close ties to the Syrian government, is a prominent figure in Lebanon, although another politician, Walid Jumblatt is the main leader in the Druze community which is guaranteed eight seats in Lebanon's 128-member parliament.

"We support any measure that firms up civil peace and it's enough that this person or anyone else threatens civil peace," Jumblatt said on Saturday after a meeting with Hariri.

Hariri's Future Movement has said Rafik and Saad al-Hariri are being targeted by "a campaign of falsehoods" hatched by "sick minds" bent on destabilising the country and obstructing efforts to form a new government.

Lebanon has suffered spasms of political crisis and violence since its 1975-90 civil war. Hariri has been unable to form a new government since a May parliamentary election, with rival factions still at odds over the division of cabinet seats.

Hariri, Lebanon's main Sunni politician, remains head of a caretaker government in the meantime.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Peter Graff)