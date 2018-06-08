Lebanon freezes UNHCR staff residency applications in row over Syrian refugees

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has ordered a freeze on residency applications submitted by staff of United Nations' refugee agency, accusing it of hindering the return of Syrian refugees by "spreading fear", his office said on Friday,

Lebanon hosts more than a million Syrian refugees who now constitute more than a quarter of its population and says their presence has strained public services and suppressed economic growth.

As Syrian forces and their allies retake more territory, Lebanon's president and other top politicians have increasingly called for refugees to return to "secure areas".

In an emailed statement, Bassil said UNHCR had been questioning refugees about the possibility of their facing military conscription, security problems, poor accommodation and living conditions, adding that this discouraged them from returning.

He said he would consider taking further measures against the body.

UNHCR officials said Lebanon's government had not yet formally notified it of the step.

(Reporting By Dahlia Nehme and Angus McDowall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)