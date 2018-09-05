Lebanon in 'intensive care' and economy 'very dangerous', says parliament speaker

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Parliament Speaker said on Wednesday the country was in "intensive care" and the economic situation was "very dangerous", according to a lawmaker who regularly speaks for Nabih Berri.

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has not yet managed to form a national unity government four months since the country held parliamentary elections, a delay which has raised fears for Lebanon's highly-indebted economy.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)