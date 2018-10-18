Lebanon president says government will be formed 'very soon'

Lebanon president says government will be formed 'very soon'

Lebanon&apos;s President Michel Aoun addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BEIRUT: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Thursday a government would be formed "very soon".

Political stalemate has prevented the country's leaders from forming a government, more than five months after parliamentary elections.

Asked by journalists if there would be a government, Aoun replied: "Yes, the government will be very soon or sooner."

