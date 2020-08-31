Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib as PM: Media reports

Lebanon's ambassador to Berlin Mustapha Adib
A file photo taken on Jul 18, 2013, shows Lebanon's ambassador to Berlin Mustapha Adib posing for a picture upon his appointment to the position, in Bellevue Castle in the German capital Berlin. (Photo: Wolfgang Kumm/DPA/AFP)

BEIRUT: Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the country's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday (Aug 31), major Lebanese broadcasters reported.

Speaking after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, Hariri also said the new government should be formed quickly and made up of specialist ministers. 

Its aims must include rebuilding Beirut, he added, after the devastating Aug 4 port explosion.

Source: Reuters/kv

