Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib as PM: Media reports

BEIRUT: Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the country's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday (Aug 31), major Lebanese broadcasters reported.

Speaking after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, Hariri also said the new government should be formed quickly and made up of specialist ministers.

Its aims must include rebuilding Beirut, he added, after the devastating Aug 4 port explosion.