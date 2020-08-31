Lebanon President Aoun designates Mustapha Adib as Prime Minister

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib on Monday (Aug 31) to form a new government after he secured the support of a majority of lawmakers.

The previous government quit on Aug 10 in the wake of the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.

Prime Minister-designate Adib called for the formation of a new government in record time and the immediate implementation of reforms as an entry point for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"The opportunity for our country is small," Adib said, after he was formally designated.

This comes as French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a visit to Beirut, and will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the Middle East nation out of its deep crisis.

Macron has taken centre stage in international efforts to get Lebanon's fractious leaders to start addressing a financial crisis that had devastated the economy even before a massive blast at Beirut port on Aug 4 killed about 190 people.

A general view of the area damaged by a massive explosion and a blast wave, in Beirut, Lebanon Aug 5, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @Rabzthecopter/via REUTERS)

Adib had emerged as frontrunner for the post after being nominated on Sunday by former prime ministers, including Saad al-Hariri, who heads Lebanon's biggest Sunni Muslim party. The post of prime minister must go to a Sunni.

Hariri's Future Movement, the powerful Iranian-backed Shi'ite party Hezbollah and the Progressive Socialist Party led by Druze politician Walid Jumblatt were among the first to nominate Adib in formal consultations hosted by Aoun on Monday.

Aoun, a Maronite Christian, must designate the candidate with greatest support among lawmakers.

Debris are seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Senior Lebanese officials said Macron had pressed Lebanese leaders to agree on a candidate in the 48 hours before a consensus emerged on Adib. Last week, Lebanese leaders were deadlocked over who should be the next prime minister.

Macron will meet politicians on Tuesday. After meeting Aoun on Monday, Hariri called for the quick formation of a government of specialist ministers.

Adib has a doctorate in law and political science and previously served as an adviser to Mikati. He has served as ambassador to Germany since 2013.

Until a new administration is agreed, the outgoing government continues in a caretaker capacity.

Lebanon's financial crisis has sunk the currency by as much as 80 per cent since October, locked savers out of their deposits in a paralysed banking system and fuelled poverty and unemployment.