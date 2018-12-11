Lebanon's Aoun says he is intervening in stalled effort to form government

Lebanese President Aoun said on Tuesday he was intervening in stalled efforts to form a new national unity government, warning the country faced "catastrophe" if this failed.

FILE PHOTO - Lebanese President Michel Aoun talks on the eve of the country's 75th independence day at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Aoun said on Tuesday he was intervening in stalled efforts to form a new national unity government, warning the country faced "catastrophe" if this failed.

"We are launching an initiative ... and it has to succeed, because if it doesn't ... there is a catastrophe, we want to say it with all frankness, and this is the reason for my intervention," Aoun said in a televised news conference.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Source: Reuters

