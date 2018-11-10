Lebanon's Aoun vows to find solution over government impasse

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday a solution would be found to a political row that is blocking the formation of a new national unity government more than six months after a general election.

"The matter requires bravery and patience to reach the end, but we will find the solution because waiting is a waste of time," a statement from the presidency cited Aoun as saying. Aoun said no effort would be spared to resolve the problem.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)