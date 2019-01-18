Lebanon's FM calls for Syria's return to Arab League

Lebanon's Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil called on Friday for reinstating Syria into the Arab League.

"Syria should return to us...Syria should be in our embrace instead of throwing it into the embrace of terrorism," he told Arab foreign and economy ministers at a summit that Beirut is hosting.

