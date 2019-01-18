Lebanon's FM calls for Syria's return to Arab League

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil called on Friday for reinstating Syria into the Arab League.

"Syria should return to us...Syria should be in our embrace instead of throwing it into the embrace of terrorism," he told Arab foreign and economy ministers at a summit that Beirut is hosting.

