Lebanon's Hariri - 'very optimistic' about government formation
BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he was "very optimistic" about the formation of a new government, five months after parliamentary elections.
Hariri spoke in televised comments after meeting with President Michel Aoun.
