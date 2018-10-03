Lebanon's Hariri - 'very optimistic' about government formation

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he was "very optimistic" about the formation of a new government, five months after parliamentary elections.

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks to the media in front of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon ahead of the closings arguments in the trial of Lebanon's Rafik al-Hariri alleged killers in the Hague, the Netherlands September 11, 2018. Bas Czerwinski/Pool via REUTERS

Hariri spoke in televised comments after meeting with President Michel Aoun.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington)

Source: Reuters

