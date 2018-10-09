Lebanon's Hariri says concessions made, hopes for govt formation soon

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Tuesday said he hoped a new government would be formed after President Michel Aoun returns from a trip abroad.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri talks inside the parliament building at downtown Beirut, Lebanon May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

"There are concessions from all sides, including the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)," Hariri told reporters. "We hope for the formation of a government after the return of the president from Yerevan."

Rivalry between the two leading Christian parties - the FPM, allied to the Shi'ite Islamist Hezbollah movement, and the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces (LF) is widely seen as the main obstacle to a deal, more than five months after national elections.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

