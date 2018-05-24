Lebanon's president designates Saad al-Hariri as next PM

President Michel Aoun on Thursday designated Saad al-Hariri to be Lebanon's next prime minister and asked him to form a new government, a televised statement from the president's office said.

Hariri's name was put forward by 111 out of 128 members of Lebanon's new parliament during consultations held on Thursday with Aoun. Lebanon held parliamentary elections on May 6.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Gareth Jones)