Lebanon set to extend coronavirus shutdown until May 24

People wearing protective face masks ride on bicycles as Lebanon begins to ease nationwide lockdown
People wearing protective face masks ride on bicycles as Lebanon begins to ease nationwide lockdown due to spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT: Lebanon's supreme defence council will advise the government to extend a shutdown to curb the spread of coronavirus by two weeks until May 24, a security source said after the council convened on Tuesday (May 5).

A decision is expected at a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday.

Lebanon has recorded 740 cases of the novel coronavirus and 25 deaths. The government has started to ease some restrictions, this week allowing restaurants to open but at only 30 per cent of their capacity.

Source: Reuters/nh

