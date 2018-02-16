Lebanon speaker: US proposal on Lebanon-Israel disputed waters 'unacceptable' - NNA

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Friday that U.S. proposals regarding the disputed Lebanon-Israel maritime border were "unacceptable", state news agency NNA said.

He made the comment to acting Assistant U.S. Secretary of State David Satterfield, who on Friday met Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in addition to Berri.

The U.S. diplomat has been mediating between Lebanon and Israel over tensions including an Israeli border wall and Lebanon's decision to begin exploring for offshore energy near a disputed patch of water, officials said.

"What is proposed is unacceptable," Lebanon's NNA cited Berri as saying. It is unclear exactly what the U.S. has proposed to Lebanon regarding the disputed waters.

