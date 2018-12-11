Libya's NOC won't negotiate with group that closed Sharara oilfield - chairman

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Libya&apos;s state oil firm NOC Mustafa Sanalla talks to journalists at the
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Libya's state oil firm NOC Mustafa Sanalla talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

TRIPOLI: Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) will not pay or negotiate with those who closed Sharara oilfield, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla told a local TV channel on Monday.

"We will not pay a penny to anyone who closed the field ... and we will never sit with them," Sanalla told Alahrar TV.

"We will bring all involved in the closure to justice," he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Source: Reuters

