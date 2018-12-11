Libya's NOC won't negotiate with group that closed Sharara oilfield - chairman

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) will not pay or negotiate with those who closed Sharara oilfield, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla told a local TV channel on Monday.

"We will not pay a penny to anyone who closed the field ... and we will never sit with them," Sanalla told Alahrar TV.

"We will bring all involved in the closure to justice," he said.

