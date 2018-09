TRIPOLI: Libya will reopen on Friday its only functioning airport in the capital Tripoli, a week after it closed because of fighting among rival groups, the Tripoli-based government said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the United Nations brokered a ceasefire to end fighting lasting more than a week in Tripoli that has killed more than 60 people.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing)