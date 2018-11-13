Libyan commander Haftar will attend meetings in Italy, not conference - Haftar’s command

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar has arrived in Italy for meetings with heads of state, but will not attend a conference on Libya hosted by Rome, his command said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives to attend an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Italy organised the conference in Palermo, hoping it would resurrect U.N. efforts to stage elections in Libya. Haftar arrived in Palermo late on Monday but did not take part in the opening dinner.

