Life sentence for Danish submarine entrepreneur who murdered Swedish journalist

COPENHAGEN: A Danish court sentenced Danish inventor Peter Madsen to life in prison on Wednesday (Apr 25) for murdering and dismembering a Swedish journalist aboard his homemade submarine in Copenhagen's harbour in August 2017.

Police detained Madsen on Aug 11 last year when he emerged from his submarine without Wall, 30, with whom he had boarded the home-built vessel the previous day.

Prosecutors say Peter Madsen killed Kim Wall after she went to interview him, then dismembered her and threw her remains into the sea from where several parts have been retrieved. (AFP/Tom WALL)

Later that month, police identified a torso washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall's. Arms, legs and a head determined to be that of the victim were also later retrieved by the authorities.

