Lift with 6 people plunges 84 floors in Chicago skyscraper: Reports

CHICAGO, Illinois: A lift inside one of Chicago's tallest buildings plunged down 84 floors, trapping six people inside for about three hours on Friday (Nov 16), reported local US media.

The incident took place at 875 North Michigan Avenue building, formerly known as the John Hancock Center, which is the city's fourth-tallest building, said the Chicago Tribune.

The lift fell from the 95th floor to the 11th floor, reported CBS Chicago.



It was located at a "blind shaft", which meant firefighters could not easily access the lift to rescue those trapped, the Tribune added.

One of those trapped in the lift was Jaime Montemayor who entered the lift with his wife. He said he had heard a loud "clack, clack, clack" sound when he entered the lift after visiting the Signature Room, a bar on the 95th floor.



“I knew something wasn’t okay," said his wife, Mana Montemayor who later noticed dust particles entering the lift, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

"I thought we were going to die," Mr Montemayor added.

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they could not find the people trapped in the lift, said a student who was in the lift, according to the Tribune.



Eventually, the firefighters had to break a concrete wall in the garage area of the 11th floor in order to get to the trapped passengers, CBS Chicago reported.

None of those trapped in the lift were hospitalised, but one passenger did suffer from anxiety.

