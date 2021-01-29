Six killed in liquid nitrogen leak at poultry plant near Atlanta

ATLANTA: A liquid nitrogen leak at a food-processing plant killed at least six people and injured another 12 near the southern US city of Atlanta on Thursday (Jan 28), police said.

Five people died at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, about 96km northeast of Atlanta, before they could be taken to a hospital, and one died in the emergency room, the officials said. The accident occurred at about 10am, said Zach Brackett, a Hall County Fire Services spokesman.

The injured include four firefighters suffering respiratory ailments. About 130 other people were evacuated from the plant to a nearby church where they were medically evaluated, officials said.

Of the 12 people taken to local hospitals, officials said that three remain in critical condition, five are listed in fair condition and three others were treated and released.

Nicholas Ancrum, a spokesman for Foundation Food Group, said that it appears a nitrogen line burst, but the cause is under investigation.



Employees gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga., following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people. (Scott Rogers//The Times via AP)

Last month, two workers at a Golden West Food Group plant in Los Angeles County, lost consciousness and died following an apparent liquid nitrogen leak there, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Nitrogen, typically an inert gas, becomes a liquid when cooled to about -196 degrees Celsius and is widely used in frozen food processing plants.

According to the University of Delaware, liquid nitrogen can expand rapidly into a gas about 700 times its liquid volume and can rapidly displace oxygen in the air and lungs. It can quickly cause unconsciousness and lethal asphyxiation. The supercooled substance can also cause severe tissue damage.

Foundation Food Group's Gainesville plant takes raw chicken and processes it into such products as frozen chicken tenders and individual chicken cuts for restaurants and food service operations, Ancrum said.

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at Prime Pak Foods, a poultry plant, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Officials offered few other details on the accident. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said that all the bodies have been removed from the plant and authorities are working on identifications and notifying the families.

"This is a very tragic incident here today," Couch said. "All these folks who came to work today didn't expect something like this, so please keep them in your prayers."

"It will take some time to determine the cause," he said.

A truck driver who saw the incident said "two to three" people "passed out" as they stumbled out of the building, and first responders urged everyone to back away as they were evacuated from the plant.

"Just thinking of families of everyone ... that has lost their lives while at work," he said, giving his name as Jackie R.

Students at nearby schools were temporarily confined to their classrooms as initial reports suggested there had been an explosion.