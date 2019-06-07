3 dead after UK hospital listeria cases linked to pre-packaged sandwiches

FILE PHOTO: An NHS logo is displayed outside a hospital in London
FILE PHOTO: An NHS logo is displayed outside a hospital in London, Britain May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo
LONDON: Three people have died in hospital in northern England and three more are seriously ill after an outbreak of listeria potentially linked to pre-packaged sandwiches, Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday (Jun 7).

The deaths happened at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust hospitals, it added in a statement on its website.

The Good Food Chain company, based in Staffordshire, central England, has voluntarily ceased production while an investigation takes place, PHE said.

Source: Reuters/nc

