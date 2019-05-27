Lithuania's Nauseda wins presidential election

VILNIUS: Former central bank board member and economist Gitanas Nauseda won Lithuania's presidential election on Sunday (May 26) after his opponent Ingrida Simonyte conceded.

Nauseda, 55, had 74 per cent of the vote, according to election authority results after a quarter of the ballots were counted. Ingrida Simonyte, 44, a former finance minister in a centre-right government, stood at 26 per cent.

Nauseda, a household name because of his role as chief economist at a top bank, has pledged to follow the tough stance set out by current President Dalia Grybauskaite, the Baltic nation's "Iron Lady" and one of the European Union's most outspoken critics of the Kremlin.

