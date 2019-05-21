Little Caesars to use Impossible Foods' meatless sausages in pizzas

REUTERS: Little Caesars will use meatless sausages made by Impossible Foods in some of its pizzas, making it the latest food chain to tap into growing demand for plant-based alternatives to meat.

Plant-based substitutes have been gaining popularity with more people opting for vegan or vegetarian diets, and companies like Beyond Meat Inc and Impossible Foods are fighting to get a share of the pie by launching new products in North America.

Little Caesars said it would offer Impossible supreme pizza, in three test markets, including Florida, New Mexico and Washington state.

"This is likely just the beginning of plant-based menu items from Little Caesars," Chief Executive Officer David Scrivano said.

Last week, Restaurant Brands International Inc's Tim Hortons said it would test Beyond Meat's meatless sausages as part of its breakfast options in selected Canadian restaurants.

Impossible Foods' plant-based burger patties are currently served at White Castle and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, while rival Beyond Meat is a supplier for TGI Fridays and Carl's Jr.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)