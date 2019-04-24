'Liverpool' among most popular passwords guessed by hackers in UK

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool may have the best defence in the Premier League this season - but don't count on them if you want to keep secure in everyday life.

The National Cyber Security Centre in the UK conducted its first "cyber survey," which will help inform government policy and give guidance on how to keep your details safe online.

The survey found that "Liverpool" was one of the more popular passwords, with a staggering 280,723 instances of Jurgen Klopp's side being used to prevent unwanted access to personal information.

Only 15 per cent of those polled said they knew a great deal about how to protect themselves from harmful activity, but regardless, "123456" was the most popular password in the UK.

And yes, of course, "password" makes an appearance in the list as well.

Manchester United are in the battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League, and they're also the fourth-most-chosen team password in the UK, behind Arsenal, Chelsea and Klopp's title-chasers.

Manchester City, though, are way down the list in 11th while Bournemouth and Huddersfield did not even feature in the top 100,000 breaches.

Dr Ian Levy, NCSC technical director, said: "Using hard-to-guess passwords is a strong first step, and we recommend combining three random but memorable words. Be creative and use words memorable to you, so people can't guess your password."

So there you have it. If you want to keep your personal data safe, don't go choosing the name of your favourite football team.

This article first appeared on ESPN.com.