Local COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria fall for third straight day

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state on Monday (Jul 18) said locally acquired cases of COVID-19 slightly eased for the third straight day as the state's near seven million residents wait if a hard lockdown will end as planned on Tuesday night.

Thirteen locally acquired cases were detected in Australia's second most populous state, compared with 16 a day earlier, as total cases in the latest outbreak topped 70 in a week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All new local cases are linked, the state health department said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram