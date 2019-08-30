Location for additional US troops in Poland already agreed: Minister

WARSAW: Poland has agreed with the United States where additional US troops will be deployed on its soil, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday (Aug 30), a day after President Donald Trump cancelled a trip to Warsaw as a hurricane headed towards Florida.

Trump called off his weekend trip due to the hurricane, with US Vice President Mike Pence to take his place at events in Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of World War Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Military declarations were expected during Trump's visit, but Blaszczak said some agreements had already been made, without going into details.

"We are prepared to tell the public the agreed information regarding places where soldiers will be stationed," he told state radio, although he did not name any locations.

Poland's opposition had said the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party wanted to use Trump's visit as a tool in its campaign ahead of Oct 13 parliamentary elections.

In June, Poland signed a deal to increase the American military presence on its soil to counter Russia's growing assertiveness since its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poland has a border in the northeast with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, where Moscow has deployed advanced nuclear-capable Iskander missiles.

The military deal signed in June will increase the number of non-permanent American troops in Poland by 1,000. There are on average about 4,500 US troops in Poland on rotation as part of NATO forces.

Apart from declarations about military cooperation, some analysts had expected Trump to comment on energy and technology cooperation, and possibly on easing US visa requirements for Poles.

An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that Trump may visit in the coming months.

"Probably some part of the declarations, which only the US president can make, will be delayed ... and probably some of the declarations will wait for his visit to Warsaw," minister at Polish president's chancellery Krzysztof Szczerski told public radio.

He did not reply directly to questions about relaxing the visa regime, saying only that there are talks about Polish-US "cooperation".

