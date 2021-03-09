Lockdown of greater Paris not on the cards: French health director

PARIS: The hospital system in Paris and its region is under great stress due to the spread of COVID-19 variants but a local lockdown to rein in the disease is not on the cards, France's health director said on Tuesday (Mar 9).

"A lockdown in the greater Paris region is not on the agenda," Jerome Salomon told RTL radio.

Source: Reuters

