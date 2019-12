Islamic State says London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters

LONDON: Islamic State said the London Bridge attack on Friday (Nov 29) was carried out by one of its fighters, the group's Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The group did not provide any evidence.

It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group.

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack.

Three people remain in hospital with two victims in a stable condition while a third person is suffering from less serious injuries, according to the National Health Service.

Usman Khan, 28, who was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by police, was convicted in 2012 for his part in an al Qaeda-inspired plot to blow up the London Stock Exchange. He was released in December 2018 subject to conditions.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, criticised the government's sentencing policies.

"There's got to be a very full investigation," said Corbyn who is seeking to depose Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the election on Dec 12 but trails in opinion polls.

"I think there is also a question about what the probation service were doing ... and whether the parole board should have been involved in deciding whether or not he should have been allowed to be released from prison in the first place," he said.

Earlier, Johnson said the London Bridge attack was a terrorist act and vowed to end a practice whereby serious offenders can be automatically let out of prison early.

"I have long said that this system simply isn't working," he said after visiting the scene of the attack on Saturday.

Those convicted of a serious terrorism offence should face a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years, he said later.

ECHOES OF 2017

Police said they were continuing their investigation by searching two addresses in the Staffordshire and Stoke areas of central England, with the country's top counter-terrorism officer saying they were not looking for any other suspects.

"We have found no evidence to suggest anybody else was involved in this attack," said Neil Basu. "Our investigative priority at this time is to ensure that there is no related outstanding threat to the public."

London Bridge was the scene of an attack during the 2017 election when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people and injuring at least 48.

Islamic State said its fighters were responsible for that attack, but the British authorities have cast doubt on those claims. The 2017 attack focused attention on cuts to policing since the ruling Conservatives took power in 2010.

Friday's attack prompted a pause in election campaigning, but scaled-back activities resumed on Saturday, ahead of the election that could decide the fate of Brexit.

Five polls published late on Saturday showed the Conservatives ahead of Labour but with margins ranging from six to 15 points. Pollster BMG said it was possible noe party wins a majority in the 650-seat parliament.

On Sunday, Corbyn will condemn foreign interventions such as the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 for stoking hatred, The Observer newspaper reported as security and law and order feature more prominently in the campaign after Friday's attack.

The police and politicians were joined on Saturday by Queen Elizabeth in praising those who intervened to thwart the assailant.