British police shoot man at London Bridge after several people stabbed

LONDON: British police shot a man on Friday (Nov 29) after a number of people were stabbed in the London Bridge area of the city.



The Metropolitan Police said it was called to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge at 1:58 pm (1358 GMT). "A man has been detained ... We believe a number of people have been injured," it added.



At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.



One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

The police confirmed in a tweet at about 3.24pm local time that a man had been shot.

"At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear," said police.

"However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related".



At about 3.55pm local time, the police confirmed in a tweet that a number of people have been stabbed.

A number of people have been stabbed. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019





London's ambulance service said it had declared it a major incident and they had sent several crews to the scene.

The BBC said two shots had been fired. Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

One eyewitness told the BBC she and other people in the area rushed into a restaurant on the bridge and were told by staff to take cover.

"They went, 'Get under the table, shots have been fired. Gunshots'," said the woman.



Map of London locating London Bridge. (Graphic: AFP)

The London Fire Brigade said they were assisting police in the incident.

London Bridge Station has since been closed, with trains not stopping at the station.



You can see the lorry across the road #Londonbridge pic.twitter.com/q8eTstewaG — adam cannon (@adam_cannon) November 29, 2019

Singaporean Nadia Rosli, 26, was having lunch with a friend at Borough Market, located near London Bridge, when they heard screaming and saw people running out of the area.



"The few police officers that were outside were just directing everyone to go as far from the area as possible," said Nadia.



Nadia said that while she was running, she saw police cars arriving at the scene, with police helicopters hovering overhead.

"There wasn't anyone telling us anything because all the police were running into the situation and everyone was running out.

"I only found out what happened when I checked Twitter after we stopped running. Everyone was really confused, a lot of people were asking why we were running."

Footage by one Twitter user, AmandaHunter87, filmed from a bus on the southbound carriageway, appeared to show two armed officers pointing guns towards a man on the ground.

Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za — Timothy Johnson (@timtj) November 29, 2019

Other images from a high vantage point posted by another user on the platform, Clarerobbo1000, appeared to show the same moment.

A third officer was standing by the two officers with their weapons raised.

The man on the ground was on the pedestrian walkway on the north side of the bridge, just as it starts to cross the river.



"I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is being kept updated on the incident, and thanked police and emergency services for their immediate response.

My statement on the incident at London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/VKX7lorkja — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 29, 2019





London mayor Sadiq Khan said that he was in contact with the police commissioner, and urged people near the incident to follow the instructions of police officers on the ground.

Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts were with those caught up in the "shocking" incident, and thanked the emergency services for their response.

"Shocking reports from London Bridge," Corbyn said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding."



Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

In 2017, a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before assailants jumped out and stabbed several people before they were shot dead, in an attack that killed eight and wounded dozens.



The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, one in a six-month campaign of atrocities that swept Britain in 2017, claiming a total of 35 lives.

