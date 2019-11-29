Several injured after stabbing near London Bridge, shots heard

LONDON: The Metropolitan Police on Friday (Nov 29) said several people were injured and a man was held after a stabbing near London Bridge in the centre of the British capital.

The force said it was called to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge at 1:58 pm (1358 GMT). "A man has been detained ... We believe a number of people have been injured," it added.



London's ambulance service said it had declared it a major incident and they had sent several crews to the scene.



The BBC said two shots had been fired. Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

One eyewitness told the BBC she and other people in the area rushed into a restaurant on the bridge and were told by staff to take cover.

"They went, 'Get under the table, shots have been fired. Gunshots'," said the woman.



Map of London locating London Bridge. (Graphic: AFP)

The London Fire Brigade said they were assisting police in the incident.

London Bridge Station has since been closed, with trains not stopping at the station.



You can see the lorry across the road #Londonbridge pic.twitter.com/q8eTstewaG — adam cannon (@adam_cannon) November 29, 2019





Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za — Timothy Johnson (@timtj) November 29, 2019

Footage by one Twitter user, AmandaHunter87, filmed from a bus on the southbound carriageway, appeared to show two armed officers pointing guns towards a man on the ground.

Other images from a high vantage point posted by another user on the platform, Clarerobbo1000, appeared to show the same moment.

A third officer was standing by the two officers with their weapons raised.

The man on the ground was on the pedestrian walkway on the north side of the bridge, just as it starts to cross the river.



Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

In 2017, a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before assailants jumped out and stabbed several people before they were shot dead, in an attack that killed eight and wounded dozens.



The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, one in a six-month campaign of atrocities that swept Britain in 2017, claiming a total of 35 lives.



This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.