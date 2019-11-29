British police shoot dead man at London Bridge: UK reports

LONDON: British police shot dead a man on London Bridge on Friday (Nov 29), according to a Sky News report.

Police say that they were called to a stabbing at about 1.58pm local time near London Bridge. A man has been detained, and police believe a number of people have been injured.

The BBC said two shots had been fired. Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

One eyewitness told the BBC she and other people in the area rushed into a restaurant on the bridge and were told by staff to take cover.

"They went, 'Get under the table, shots have been fired. Gunshots'," said the woman.



London ambulance service said it had crews at the scene. The London Fire Brigade said they were assisting police in the incident.

London Bridge Station has since been closed, with trains not stopping at the station.



You can see the lorry across the road #Londonbridge pic.twitter.com/q8eTstewaG — adam cannon (@adam_cannon) November 29, 2019





Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za — Timothy Johnson (@timtj) November 29, 2019

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

In 2017, a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before assailants jumped out and stabbed several people before they were shot dead, in an attack that killed eight and wounded dozens.



The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, one in a six-month campaign of atrocities that swept Britain in 2017, claiming a total of 35 lives.



This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.