LONDON: A fire broke out at a bus depot in southeast London damaging eleven buses, and around 60 firefighters are battling the blaze, the London Fire Brigade said on Thursday (Nov 22).

Eight fire engines are at the depot on Farnborough Hill, Orpington, the fire brigade said in a statement.

Eight fire engines are still at the scene of the #Orpington bus depot

fire on Farnborough Hill. A number of busses are alight which is causing a lot of smoke, please avoid the area you can.

can, More here: https://t.co/auAYX5JNRv pic.twitter.com/BTJ3q2Wa0I — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 22, 2018

The #Orpington bus depot fire is now under control but crews will remain at the scene area for some time damping down. More information here. (Images from earlier)https://t.co/auAYX5JNRv pic.twitter.com/O6fpul3k8B — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 22, 2018

It did not mention any casualties from the fire and the cause of the fire was not known yet.