London's Crossrail says rail link opening delayed until late 2019

LONDON: The opening of the central section of London's new Crossrail train service has been delayed by nearly a year as more time is needed to complete testing.

When fully open, the Elizabeth line, as it is officially known, will connect destinations such as Heathrow Airport in west London to areas such as the Canary Wharf financial district in the east of the capital.

Advertisement

The central section was meant to open in December this year but it has now been delayed until the autumn, Crossrail said.

"The original programme for testing has been compressed by more time being needed by contractors to complete fit-out activity in the central tunnels and the development of railway systems software," Crossrail said in a statement.

"Testing has started but further time is required to complete the full range of integrated tests."