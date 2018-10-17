London travellers face disruption as Heathrow rail line suspended

LONDON: Rail travellers in and out of London faced disruption on Wednesday (Oct 17) after damage to overhead power lines stopped trains running between the British capital and Heathrow Airport and destinations in the west of the country.

Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, and London are linked by a fast rail connection from Paddington station. UK infrastructure operator Network Rail said services were suspended on Wednesday after lines were damaged on Tuesday.

People can travel to and from the airport via a rail replacement bus service, to take a taxi or use the slower connection on the London Underground subway network.

Hello and happy Wednesday to everyone from all of us at Heathrow! If you require any assistance with your journey today, please send us a tweet - we'll do our best to help.

"We apologise to passengers affected by the disruption and our teams have been working through the night to open the railway as soon as possible," Network Rail said in a statement.

Paddington is one of London's busiest stations and its connections to Reading were also suspended.



#LondonPaddington - Trains are currently unable to run between London Paddington and Reading / Heathrow Airport.



Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL and to use alternative routes.



More details can be found at https://t.co/mT3b7GES1T — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) October 16, 2018



