Louisiana lawmakers pass bill to ban abortions as early as 6 weeks

REUTERS: The Louisiana House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to prohibit abortion after detection of an embryonic heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks from conception, often before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

The 79-23 vote by the Republican-controlled House sends the bill to the state's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, who has indicated that he would sign it.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Gorman and Richard Chang)