Lufthansa cancels 800 flights Tuesday in German airport strikes

FRANKFURT: German airline giant Lufthansa said it will cancel "more than 800" flights on Tuesday (Apr 10) as public-sector workers walk out on strike for more pay, hobbling major airports like Frankfurt.

"Lufthansa must cancel more than 800 of its planned 1,600 flights tomorrow, including 58 long-distance services, because of the strike," the group said in a statement, adding that around 90,000 passengers would be affected.

Service would be back to normal on Wednesday after the strike, which will see groups like support staff and airport firefighters walk off the job between 5am and 6pm local time (3am to 4pm GMT), Lufthansa added.

Frankfurt airport - Germany's largest - warned on its website of "significant delays and cancellations" affecting many airlines, asking travellers to check with their carrier whether their flight would go ahead before departure.

The Tuesday "warning strike" will also hit Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports, as well as local transport, kindergartens, rubbish collection and hospitals in several states like capital Berlin, Bavaria or North Rhine-Westphalia.

Major union Verdi said its walkouts between Apr 10 and 13 aim at "increasing pressure" on employers to "allow public-sector workers a share in good economic performance" in Europe's largest economy, where tax income has surged as the pace of growth has picked up.

Worker representatives at Verdi, teachers' union GEW and civil servants' federation DBB demand a 6 per cent pay raise or a pay increase of at least €200 (US$245.52) per month for the 2.3 million people working for Germany's federal and local governments.

They have been encouraged by the success of powerful metalworkers' union IG Metall, which wrung a 4.3 per cent pay increase and a more generous right to temporarily go part-time out of bosses in a February deal.

A final round of talks between the public-sector unions and their employers is slated for Apr 15 to 16.

"Warning strikes" lasting a few hours are a traditional warm-up to sector-wide pay and conditions talks in Germany.