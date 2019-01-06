Lviv airport in Ukraine delays flights due to incident

KIEV: Lviv international airport in Western Ukraine delayed several flights on Sunday after a Turkish Airlines passenger plane skidded off the runway while preparing for takeoff for Istanbul.

"None of the 59 passengers and 6 crew members on board the aircraft were injured as a result of the incident," the airport said, adding that there was no significant damage to the plane.

Lviv airport is the largest airport in Western Ukraine by passenger traffic and its route network includes 30 international destinations.

Flights to Turkey, Poland, Germany, Italy, Egypt, and Britain have been delayed due to the incident that happened at 08.30 GMT. The problem also affected incoming flights from some destinations.

"The airport is making every effort to resume work in the near future," it said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

