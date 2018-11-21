Macedonia ex-prime minister confirms he was granted asylum in Hungary

SKOPJE: Macedonia's ex-prime minister Nikola Gruevski, who was sentenced to two years in prison on corruption-related charges, confirmed on Tuesday that he was granted asylum in Hungary.

"Today The Republic of Hungary, an EU and NATO member state, responded positively to my previously submitted request to obtain political asylum due to political persecution in the Republic of Macedonia," Gruevski wrote on his Facebook page.

