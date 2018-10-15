Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greece

SKOPJE: Macedonia's parliament on Monday (Oct 15) opened a debate on whether to approve a deal to change the country's name, a crucial step towards settling a long-running dispute with Greece.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev faces an uphill battle to secure the necessary two-thirds majority to rename the country North Macedonia, a move aimed at opening a path to NATO and EU membership.

He needs to flip several MPs from the right-wing VMRO-DPMNE party, who staunchly oppose the name change.

The parliament debate could last anything from one to ten days. If the vote fails, Zaev has said he will call snap elections.

The name change plan is an effort to end a 27-year stalemate with Greece, which has blocked Macedonia from joining both NATO and the EU because it claims exclusive rights to the name for its northern province.

Athens has promised to lift its veto if the deal is finalised.

But Zaev's task was made tougher by low turnout - less than 40 per cent - in a referendum on the name change on Sep 30.

While more than 90 per cent of those who voted approved the new name, the lack of enthusiasm has fuelled efforts from opposition MPs to derail the deal in parliament, where it must be ratified.

"I think that EU and NATO membership is one of the rare things that unites us," Zaev said in a plea to parliament on Monday.

To reject the deal would "leave us in isolation and with an uncertain future," he added.

The Prime Minister also offered "forgiveness" for violence that rocked parliament in April 2017, when a nationalist mob stormed the assembly and injured scores, including Zaev.

Several VMRO-DPMNE politicians and other officials from their former government are on trial over the bloody attack.

ROCKY REFERENDUM

Zaev hoped strong backing from the public in last month's referendum would help bring the opposition on board.

He claimed a victory from the poll on the grounds that there was an overwhelming "yes" majority, and that the referendum was only "consultative".

Both countries claim Alexander the Great as one of their own. (Photo: AFP/Sakis Mitrolidis)

But the opposition, which had urged a boycott of the vote, slammed the result as invalid because the turnout was below 50 per cent.

On Monday MPs from all sides took the podium to debate the proposed amendment changes that would incorporate the new name into the constitution.

"The parliament has no legitimacy to go forward with this procedure," said Ilija Dimovski, an opposition MP with VMRO-DPMNE, repeating his party's claim that the referendum was not successful.

PRESSURE ON

Greece has protested the name Macedonia ever since the former Yugoslav republic declared independence in 1991.

Athens says the name implies territorial claims on its own province of Macedonia across the border.

A breakthrough came in June when Zaev and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras agreed on the compromise North Macedonia.

Pressure is on to wrap up the deal soon so that it can go before Greek parliament before elections there next year.

A change in power in Athens could quash political appetite for the agreement, where a right-wing opposition is also fiercely against the accord.

European and US leaders have pitched the name-change as a historic opportunity for Macedonia to tie its future to the West.

"There is no plan B to join NATO without a name agreement," the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said earlier this month.

"The only way to become a member of NATO is for the country to agree on the name issue with Greece," he said.