Macron and Italy's Conte to talk euro zone integration, migration in Paris
President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on June 15 at the Elysee Palace to discuss closer European integration, a source at the French presidency said on Monday.
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on June 15 at the Elysee Palace to discuss closer European integration, a source at the French presidency said on Monday.
"After their first meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 8 this encounter will allow them to prepare in greater detail for the upcoming European Union summit, in particular vis-a-vis migration and deeper euro zone integration," the source said.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker)