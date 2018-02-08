Macron backs Corsica mention in constitution, rejects other demands

World

Macron backs Corsica mention in constitution, rejects other demands

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was open to mentioning Corsica specifically in the French Constitution but rejected several other key demands made by the island's nationalist leaders for more autonomy.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) listens to scientists as he visits the National Institute for Agronomic Research of San-Giuliano near Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Raphel Poletti/Pool

Bookmark

BASTIA, France: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was open to mentioning Corsica specifically in the French Constitution but rejected several other key demands made by the island's nationalist leaders for more autonomy.

Macron said mentioning Corsica in France's supreme law would both recognise its identity and anchor it within the French Republic. He added that further talks would determine what that would entail.

During his first visit to the island since his election last year, Macron said the Corsican language would not be given official status and that local authorities would not be allowed to veto property-buying on the island.

(Reporting by Benoit Tessier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark