Macron says won't lift Russia sanctions if no progress on Ukraine

ST PETERSBURG: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said European Union sanctions on Russia would not be lifted unless there was progress on Ukraine.

"The ball is in the camp of Russia and Ukraine. It's as simple as that. We won't lift the sanctions if nothing's done. That's what we discussed with Vladimir Putin," Macron told a news conference after meeting with his Russian counterpart.

EU countries will meet in July to consider extending the sanctions imposed on Russia in 2015, Macron said.

