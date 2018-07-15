Macron to discuss Syria, Iran and Ukraine with Putin on Sunday - Elysee

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Syria, Iran and Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet in Moscow on Sunday, the day of the soccer World Cup final between France and Croatia, a source at the French president's office said.

Macron and Putin are expected to meet at the Kremlin before the kickoff.

Advertisement

The Elysee Palace source said the situation in Ukraine had not evolved enough for Macron to invite Putin to a Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, in the south of France, in the summer of 2019.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kevin Liffey)