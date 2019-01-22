Madagascar retains Christian Ntsay as its prime minister - official

Madagascar has retained Christian Ntsay as its prime minister, the secretary general of the presidency said on Monday.

Madagascar's newly appointed Prime Minister Christian Ntsay attends his handover ceremony from outgoing Prime Minister Olivier Mahafaly in Antananarivo, Madagascar June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Clarel Faniry Rasoanaivo

Ntsay was first appointed to the position in June. He replaced Olivier Mahafaly, who resigned to comply with the terms of a court ruling that ordered the formation of a new consensus government to end a political crisis on the Indian Ocean island nation ahead of elections late last year.

