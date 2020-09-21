Madrid asks for help from Spanish army against COVID-19 surge

Madrid asks for help from Spanish army against COVID-19 surge

First day of a partial lockdown between and within areas in six districts in Madrid
A man wears a protective mask as he walks in the Vallecas neighbourhood during the first day of a partial lockdown amid the outbreak COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain, Sep 21, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez) 
MADRID: The regional chief of Madrid requested on Monday (Sep 21) help from the army to fight the COVID-19 surge in and around the Spanish capital where local authorities have ordered a partial lockdown of some poorer areas, prompting protests during the weekend.

"We need help from the army for disinfection ... and to strengthen local police and law enforcement," Isabel Diaz Ayuso told a news briefing after meeting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in an attempt to reduce contagion in Spain's worst-hit region.

She also requested makeshift hospitals to be set up in the capital again, about three months after they were decommissioned when Spain emerged from its strict lockdown having reduced the number of infections.

At the height of the first wave of the epidemic in March-April, Spain deployed thousands of troops to help with the anti-coronavirus effort.

Source: Reuters

