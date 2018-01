BEIRUT: A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit western Iran on Wednesday evening, according to Mizan, the official website of the Iranian judiciary.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage caused by the earthquake near the western city of Kermanshah.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake in the same area in mid-November killed at least 530 and injured more than 8000.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by William Maclean)