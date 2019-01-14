Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska: USGS

REUTERS: A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake was 7 miles (11 km) southwest of Point MacKenzie and 25 miles deep.

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Anchorage, a city of 300,000 people, in November, buckling roads, disrupting phone service and causing minor damage.

(Reporting by Lisa Shumaker in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)