Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Southern California, no immediate reports of damage

LOS ANGELES: A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday (Jun 3) in the California desert about 241km northeast of Los Angles the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit in a sparsely populated area near the Mojave Desert community of Searles Valley.

A series of strong earthquakes and aftershocks struck that area near the small town of Ridgecrest on Jul 4 and 5 of last year.

Such quakes are not uncommon in seismically active California.